Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKTA stock opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.05.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

