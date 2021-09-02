Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
OKTA stock opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.05.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
