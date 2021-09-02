Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

