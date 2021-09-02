Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $280.00 to $302.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.05.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.