Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.77)-($0.74) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.243-$1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.26.

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.76. 2,199,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,922. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.66. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

