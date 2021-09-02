Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.05.

OKTA stock opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

