Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.95

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.95 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.45 ($1.00), with a volume of 1288365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.30 ($0.93).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.41. The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

