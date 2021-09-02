Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $73.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Shares of OLLI opened at $72.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

