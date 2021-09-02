Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.60

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.60 and last traded at $160.83, with a volume of 5585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.42, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

