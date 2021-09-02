ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.40. 6,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,428,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,727.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $15,880,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $44,046,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

