OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Up 20.3% in August

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 955,900 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.18. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONCS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.