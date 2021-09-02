Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Short Interest Update

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.42. 2,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

