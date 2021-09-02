Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $37.36

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $36.58. Open Lending shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 3,772 shares traded.
LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 0.36.
In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in Open Lending by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Open Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
