Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $37.36

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $36.58. Open Lending shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 3,772 shares traded.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Get Open Lending alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in Open Lending by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Open Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.