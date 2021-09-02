Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up to $38.96

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.96, but opened at $40.44. Open Lending shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 24,206 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300 in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

