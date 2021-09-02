Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up to $38.96

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.96, but opened at $40.44. Open Lending shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 24,206 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14.
In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300 in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
