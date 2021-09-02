Open Lending Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,923 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the typical volume of 436 call options.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $40.93. 72,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,886. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300 in the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

