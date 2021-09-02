Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.75

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $722.21 million, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $684,800. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after buying an additional 860,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 395,914 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 107,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

