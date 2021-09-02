Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,004 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,065,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 279,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of PK opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

