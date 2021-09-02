Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 118.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $241,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

