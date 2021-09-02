Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $499,000 in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $67,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $347.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

