Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,964 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

FRT stock opened at $122.79 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.