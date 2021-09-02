Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,971 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $164,000.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

