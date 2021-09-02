Oppenheimer Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $250.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $209.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.73. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

