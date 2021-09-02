Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 400.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $448.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $450.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

