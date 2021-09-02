Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,780 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $56,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 303,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Chemours by 16,518.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 287,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of CC opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,307. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.