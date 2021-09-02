Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 127,947 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 499.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,947 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Mustang Bio worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 89.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 69.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

MBIO stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

