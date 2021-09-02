Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CNA Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

