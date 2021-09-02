OptionRoom One Day Volume Reaches $155,201.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $155,201.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00064128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00156866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.61 or 0.07619909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,663.74 or 1.00151422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00800305 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

