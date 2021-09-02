Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Orbital Energy Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,804. The company has a market capitalization of $221.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Orbital Energy Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

