Orchid (OXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.94 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $290.54 million and $56.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00811697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

