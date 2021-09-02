Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stake Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 79.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 371,637 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEC. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.2% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

OEC stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The company had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.