Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 257,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 59,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,251. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

