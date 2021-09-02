Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 47,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 956,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,438,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,933,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,940,000 after buying an additional 66,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BWA stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

