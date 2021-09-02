Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 19,721 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.