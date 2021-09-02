Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

