Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

