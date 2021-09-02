Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,395,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 342,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after purchasing an additional 315,904 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 166,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.