Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,501 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

NYSE:KMX opened at $127.34 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

