Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $193.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.53. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $157.93 and a 12 month high of $199.51.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.