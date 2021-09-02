Orion Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.90 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $255.97 million and $16.90 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.51 or 0.00017237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00132139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00819727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,095,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

