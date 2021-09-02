Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Acquires $4,656,414.36 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 305,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $4,656,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner bought 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $3,057,139.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Kushner bought 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $419,044.92.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,579. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.