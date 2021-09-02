Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 236,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average is $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

