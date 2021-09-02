Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $460.30 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $464.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

