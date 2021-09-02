Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 729 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after buying an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,197,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.