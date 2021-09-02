Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

BKI stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.