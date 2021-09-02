Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $125,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 188,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,600,505. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

