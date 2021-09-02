Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 35.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.96. 31,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,429. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

