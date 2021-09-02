Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 53.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avalara were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avalara by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Avalara by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avalara by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Avalara by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.84. 4,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average of $149.58. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $188.77.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In other news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

