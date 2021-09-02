Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,176. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $78.29.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

