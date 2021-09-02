Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 90,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 70,736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,393 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,886 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

