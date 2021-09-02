Partners Group Holding AG Acquires 49,563 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,563 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of WM traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

