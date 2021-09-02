Partners Group Holding AG Buys Shares of 108,330 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 236,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 52.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 20.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.7% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 40,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

